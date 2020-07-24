Calendar for Sat., Jul. 25, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Members and Tribal Employees are being asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19. For a list of contact information for tribal offices and programs, visit the tribal website.

Face coverings are required in Oregon in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible for anyone age 5 and older. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

During the current shutdown Tribal Credit’s drive through window will open from 10 am to 2 pm, Mon-Fri (closed during the lunch hour 12-1) and the ATM will be available 10 am to 2 pm as well.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at www.WSTERO.com. TERO clients may call to check-in and request to be referred to ODOT construction projects. At this time, you should call Mary at 541-675-5439 or Wendell 541-675-5477.

The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

The Museum At Warm Springs is closed with a tentative reopening date of August 4th. For more information and updates, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org and the Museum’s Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will be open weekdays from 10am – 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

Due to the tribal shut down, Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. Check your eligibility online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website at https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE. Applications are being processed in the order they are received. All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. Please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

If you haven’t already completed the 2020 census for your household – please do it today. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV