Calendar for Sun., Jul. 26, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 4th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tribal Members and Tribal Employees are being asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19. For a list of contact information for tribal offices and programs, visit the tribal website

Face coverings are required in Oregon in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible for any person age 5 and older. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

During the current shutdown Tribal Credit’s drive through window will open from 10 am to 2 pm, Mon-Fri (closed during the lunch hour 12-1) and the ATM will be available 10 am to 2 pm as well.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office – TERO, is recruiting Tribal members or other enrolled Indians for Highway or Bridge construction work. Skills surveys can be completed online at www.WSTERO.com. TERO clients may call to check-in and request to be referred to ODOT construction projects. At this time, you should call Mary at 541-675-5439 or Wendell 541-675-5477.

The Warm Springs cooling shelter is closed during the Tribal shutdown.

The Museum At Warm Springs is closed with a tentative reopening date of August 4th. For more information and updates, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org and the Museum’s Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority will be open weekdays from 10am – 2pm during the current shutdown. They are allowing only one person in the lobby at a time and masks are required.

Due to the tribal shut down, Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is asking that any person who wants to speak to an advocate call Warm Springs Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request a call back. VOCS will be on call 24/7 until the Tribes reopen.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so using less water helps to maintain those reserves.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” Learn more ONLINE

AmeriCorps at Heart of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website , click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – click on the storybook cover.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at https://wsnews.org/

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire, for your household, online at MY2020CENSUS.GOV