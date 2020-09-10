KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 11, 2020

Tribal offices remain closed to walk in traffic as a Covid-19 precaution. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. You can a list of programs, staff and contact information HERE

Tribal Council is in session this morning to meet with the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team and they will continue their CARES funding discussion.

Senior Meals are being served today 11am – 1pm. On the menu is Chicken Vegetable Soup. Meals are available for pick up or delivery.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Today is the deadline for Tribal Employees to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form to make sure it is on record. You can also see other insurance options. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

Next Friday September 18th a sign will be placed on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way. There will be a presentation on the 18th at 10am at City Hall prior to the sign installation.

The Gates Scholarship is now accepting applications for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. The application deadline is September 15th. Learn more online at THE GATES SCHOLARHIP DOT ORG.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning this month. YouthBuild will hold their last information session next Tuesday at their office in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer members of their board. If you have question or for more information contact League President Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

There are 2020 Census fun run – walks being hosted by the Papalaxsimisha and The Traditional Foods & Exercise program on Wednesday September 16th in Warm Springs, Thursday the 17th in Seekseequa and Friday the 18th at Simnasho. There will be a 1 mile walk/run and a 5K walk/run. Register online – find the link on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG https://forms.gle/rj6xyUqAUkucbaZa9.

