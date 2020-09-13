KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 14, 2020

Due to the hazardous smoke conditions, CTWS Tribal Offices will delay opening until 1pm Monday.

100% of Tribal Employees are returning their their workplaces Monday.

Active Lionshead Fire behavior near Olallie Butte, resulted in a Level 1, “Be Ready” evacuation notice for Sidwalter, on Sunday.

Because of the Tribe’s delayed opening and the hazardous smoke conditions, the Warm Springs Senior Lunch is cancelled for Monday.

Due to ongoing poor air quality, 509J school buildings will remain closed Monday. The School meal program will operate, but only at school locations from 730-8:30am (at Madras High School, Bridges High School and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.) Deliveries to other locations will not occur Monday.

All 509-J virtual classes will continue as scheduled Monday.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and keep your headlights on driving in Central Oregon with the thick smoke conditions.

Since Tribal offices closed early on Friday, the deadline for Tribal Employees to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form is extended to Monday. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

This coming Friday a sign will be placed on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way. There will be a presentation on the 18th at 10am at City Hall prior to the sign installation.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth their fall session that will begin this month. The last information session is Tuesday at their office in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for volunteer members of their board. If you have question or for more information contact League President Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

There are 2020 Census fun run – walks being hosted by the Papalaxsimisha and The Traditional Foods & Exercise program this Wednesday in Warm Springs, Thursday in Seekseequa and Friday at Simnasho. There will be a 1 mile walk/run and a 5K walk/run. Register online – find the link on today’s community calendar at KWSO dot ORG https://forms.gle/rj6xyUqAUkucbaZa9.