KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/13/20

Helped by cooler temperatures and lower winds, the Lionshead fire footprint did not grow significantly yesterday. The fire’s acreage is approximately 139,000 acres. Crews completed significant burnout operations along the entire eastern flank of the fire along the J-100 road, tying that containment line in with lava beds to the south, which provide a natural fire break.

The most active area of fire activity and firefighting yesterday was along the northern edge of the fire, near the Olallie Butte area, where crews discovered a spot fire.

Due to that fire activity the Warm Springs Police Department has issued a level 1 evacuation warning. A level 1 indicates get ready for possible evacuation of the area. WSPD will update information as need on their FACEBOOK PAGE

Today there will be scouting for opportunities to create containment lines on the northeast flanks utilizing roads and powerline corridors. Options for containing fire spread will also be also be scouted to the south of the fire on the Willamette National Forest.

To the west in the Detroit, Idanha and Marion Forks areas, fire crews will continue to conduct structure protection and damage assessments within the fire perimeter.

Dense smoke from fires throughout the region remains in the area and will likely not begin to lift until Monday. Air operations were grounded today because of poor visibility, however the weather conditions causing heavy smoke have also helped keep fire activity in check over the last few days. Visibility remains an issue on Hwy 26.

You can see today’s CTWS Air Quality Report HERE

CTWS Offices will open at 1pm on Monday 9/14 due to hazardous smoke conditions that are expected to improve by that time.

You can find fire information at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/

See this morning’s fire briefing on the Lionshead Fire Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/LionsheadFire/videos/492562118378483