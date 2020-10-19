Community Calendar for Oct. 20, 2020

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out JCSD dot K12 dot OR dot US for times and locations.

21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering drive thru flu shot clinics today, tomorrow and Thursday from 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Community Wellness continues their step challenge this month to get folks moving. This week’s bonus is to add 32 ounces more to your water intake each day. Email Jennifer Robbins to get the 5000 bonus steps.

Warm Springs Social Services clients can get medical gas vouchers by providing their appointment slip and IHS doctor referral. This week you can drop that off at the Family Resource Center right at the front entrance. If you have questions, call 541-553-3415.

Tribal Council is in session today. On the Agenda: Draft-Updated Personnel Manual, Tribal Council 401k Pension Plan, Proposed Land Purchase and Succession/Mentorship Discussion.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV. For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

There is also now a Warm Springs CARES fund to help small business. The deadline for both informal small businesses and formal registered businesses that are Tribal Member owned is November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

INFO & APPLICATION FOR FORMAL SMALL BUSINESSES

INFO & APPLICATION FOR INFORMAL SMALL BUSINESSES

Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Warm Springs Extension Service has “Grow Where You Are” Garden Kits available for Warm Springs Community Members. You get everything you need to start your own raised box or container garden. You can start a cool season garden now or get a head start for next spring. This makes a great hands-on activity for your students at home too. To reserve your kit – contact John Brunoe at 541-237-7370.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online. Warm Springs Community Radio – on the air at 91.9 FM and online at kwso dot org.