KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/19/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
Three were 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 from Friday October 16, 2020.  That made for a total of 4 new cases total last week in Warm Springs.

24 rapid tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center on Friday with 1 positive result.  7 tests were sent to the state lab with 1 positive test result returning from the state.

In today’s (10/19/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team:

  • 6 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs
  • 18 close contacts being followed by public health.
  • 3809 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs
  • 376 tests have returned positive
  • 6 test results are pending
  • 41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19
  • 41 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

