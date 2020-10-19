KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/19/20

Three were 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 from Friday October 16, 2020. That made for a total of 4 new cases total last week in Warm Springs.

24 rapid tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center on Friday with 1 positive result. 7 tests were sent to the state lab with 1 positive test result returning from the state.

In today’s (10/19/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team:

6 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs

18 close contacts being followed by public health.

3809 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs

376 tests have returned positive

6 test results are pending

41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19

41 people have been discharged from the hospital

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION