KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/19/20

Three were 2 new positive cases of Covid-19 from Friday October 16, 2020. That made for a total of 4 new cases total last week in Warm Springs.
24 rapid tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center on Friday with 1 positive result. 7 tests were sent to the state lab with 1 positive test result returning from the state.
In today’s (10/19/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team:
- 6 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs
- 18 close contacts being followed by public health.
- 3809 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs
- 376 tests have returned positive
- 6 test results are pending
- 41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19
- 41 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL