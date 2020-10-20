KWSO News for Tues., Oct. 20, 2020

As the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic nears 40,000 in Oregon, health officials announced Monday that face-covering requirements are being expanded. Currently, Oregonians are required to wear masks at indoor public spaces and outside where they cannot maintain six feet of space between others. Health officials are once again expanding the guidance to include all private and public workplaces, including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms, colleges, universities, outdoor markets and private career schools.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district continues with Comprehensive Distance Learning with CASA home schooling chosen by some families. On KWSO’s Community Talk Show last Friday – superintendent Ken Parshall offered this update.

102020 Director of Student Services for 509J, Kira Fee said the district is putting together a plan to provide some in-person learning opportunity for students who may be struggling. 102020 Families are encouraged to have frequent conversations with teachers about how their student is doing. School staff remain a resource for youth even with distance learning.

Control of the Lionshead fire is currently divided amongst 3 local units including the Warm Springs Agency, the Willamette National Forest and the Mt. Hood National Forest. On the Warm Springs Reservation – Hunting, woodcutting and gathering remain closed to tribal members throughout the fire area. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov

Hazardous road reduction is along the north eastern perimeter in between the B-160 and B-180. 2 chippers will be arriving tomorrow to assist. There are currently dozer and grader machinery operations ongoing. Crews continue to ensure that fire is no longer active or burning along the fire perimeter. Islands or pockets of unburnt fuels well within the fire’s boundaries do continue to be monitored and will put up slight columns of smoke in the days to come. Suppression work continues with long term repair assessments. Check out this educational Lionshead Fire Story Map https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/9bef52ae64434664bdacf88efd6f030f

Oregon artists may now apply to a new Artist Relief Program created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with The Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be distributed until the program fund, totaling just over $1.25 million, is depleted. The purpose of the Artist Relief Program is to provide relief funding to Oregon artists who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic due to cancellations of exhibitions, performances, rehearsals or other activities with a stipend, events, teaching opportunities, book signings or other professional presentation opportunities. Art disciplines supported are: Literature; dance; music; theatre and performance art; folk and traditional arts; visual arts; design arts; and media arts. Guidelines & Applications are now posted on the Arts Commission website. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10th.