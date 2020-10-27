KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

The deadline for the Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is this Friday. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application ONLINE

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu: Luckameen with potatoes and broccoli. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering a drive thru flu shot clinics today and tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot from 1:30-3:30, plus a late clinic tomorrow from 4-6pm.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Madras High School Future Center wants Juniors and Seniors to know that FAFSA and ORSAA are now open. Scholarships are opening too. You can connect with the Future Center to learn more. There is a Virtual Financial Aid Night on this evening from 6-7pm. There is a link for “Class of 2021” in the Virtual Counselor Office Classroom.

The 1st Quarter is over on November 5th for 509J schools. At Madras High School – yearbook and student ID pictures are being taken next Wednesday November 4th from 3-7 in the school’s commons.

Teen Talking Circle is today from 5 – 6 pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jillisa Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Families are asked to plan Halloween activities within their own household.

On Halloween – from 1-3 there will be a Walk-Through Halloween Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds behind the Community Center. Families are invited to trick or treat with social distancing. There will be a staggered entry with one way in and one way out. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

