KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/27/20

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (10/27/20) Community Covid-19 report for Warm Springs.
- 18 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Monday (10/26/20)
- 7 Active Cases
- 13 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health
- 3939 tests have been conducted
- 385 positive cases have been diagnosed
—
Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread. In-person gatherings pose varying levels of risk. Organizers of the Warm Springs Walk-Through Halloween Village have planned an event with several mitigation strategies.
- Event Volunteers will be screened day of event (temperature & questionnaire) and will use PPE during the event
- Everyone attending must wear a face mask even under costumes
- Entry line space will be marked for 6 feet of social distance
- Household groups will have staggered entry into the event
- Groups will maintain distance from others
- There will be a one way route for participants
- There will be physical and verbal reminders about maintaining social distance and safely moving through the event
As always – individuals and families can decide for themselves if they want to participate in the event.
Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Families are asked to plan Halloween activities within their own household.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL