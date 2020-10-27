KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/27/20

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (10/27/20) Community Covid-19 report for Warm Springs.

18 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Monday (10/26/20)

7 Active Cases

13 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

3939 tests have been conducted

385 positive cases have been diagnosed

—

Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread. In-person gatherings pose varying levels of risk. Organizers of the Warm Springs Walk-Through Halloween Village have planned an event with several mitigation strategies.

Event Volunteers will be screened day of event (temperature & questionnaire) and will use PPE during the event

Everyone attending must wear a face mask even under costumes

Entry line space will be marked for 6 feet of social distance

Household groups will have staggered entry into the event

Groups will maintain distance from others

There will be a one way route for participants

There will be physical and verbal reminders about maintaining social distance and safely moving through the event

As always – individuals and families can decide for themselves if they want to participate in the event.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Families are asked to plan Halloween activities within their own household.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION