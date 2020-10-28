KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. Hand deliver or email your documents by Monday November 9th 5pm. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed immediately. You can read the full announcement HERE

—

Celebrating holidays virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread. In-person gatherings pose varying levels of risk. Organizers of the Warm Springs Walk-Through Halloween Village have planned an event with several mitigation strategies.

Event Volunteers will be screened day of event and will use PPE during the event

Everyone attending must wear a face mask even under costumes

Entry line space will be marked for 6 feet of social distance

Household groups will have staggered entry into the event

Groups will maintain distance from others

There will be a one way route for participants

There will be physical and verbal reminders about maintaining social distance and safely moving through the event

As always – individuals and families can decide for themselves if they want to participate in the event.

—

Gov. Kate Brown has extended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until Jan. 2, as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise. The Oregon Health Authority reported 391 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 42,808. There were nine additional deaths, increasing the death toll to 664. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows the executive orders the governor has issued to stay in effect. Health officials called the recent number of cases “troubling” and said based on current COVID-19 modeling, if Oregon remains on the path it is now, the state could reach capacity in its hospitals by mid-December.

—

We are less than one week away from election day and the FBI reminds voters to check out information they find to verify that it is factual.

Please remember to make sure your ballot is at the county clerk’s office by 8pm next Tuesday – Election day by taking it there in person or by using an official ballot drop box

—

It’s the final week for the October Step Challenge and Warm Springs Community Wellness wants to remind you that this week’s bonus challenge is to make all your meals at home. Remember to email Jennifer with your menu items to collect the bonus steps. And coming next week it’s the “Fall Into Fitness” challenge for November. That will run November 2nd thru the 20th. “Fall Into Fitness” is focusing on mental and physical wellness. As we know, this has been a year to really reflect on some personal growth. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this challenge just like “A Step In The Right Direction” and will be based on an honor system and weekly reporting. There will be prizes and weekly challenges like before. You can participate in the Fall Into Fitness challenge by:

Creating a reporting system that works for you

Packing your lunch Monday-Friday with a focus on healthy options (whole foods, low-fat and nutritious)

And Exercise for 30 minutes a day

The community center is open for scheduled workout times. But you do need to Call and book and appointment (541-553-3243). Get organized and make your plan for November now.