KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 19, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have reduced staffing to 50% in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but programs are staffed with essential employees. If you have business to conduct – call or email.

A 2 week “freeze” begins in Oregon today to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Social Gatherings have a 6 person limit

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Stores must limit capacity to 75%

Museums and entertainment venues are closed.

The 21 st Century Community Learning Center is hosting a free family drive through this afternoon from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. You can pick up materials for a family craft night that you can do at home.

Jefferson County 509J schools will be doing Comprehensive Distance Learning for the remainder of this year. There is no school tomorrow or next week for the Thanksgiving week break. Online Classes resume on Monday November 30th.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Virtual Assembly featuring Supaman has been rescheduled from tomorrow to Monday November 30 th . Students should be on the lookout for the link to the assembly from their teacher.

Madras High School sports have put all activities on hold as part of the statewide freeze on gatherings. That means all White Buffalo: training, conditioning and competitions will not take place until further notice.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering a free drive through flu shot clinic today from 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking

Tomorrow is the deadline for Tribal Members to submit written comments to Tribal Council on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021. The budget is posted at Warm Springs Market, the post office and Three Warriors Market.

The deadline for applications for the Tribal CARES Act Business Assistance program is tomorrow.

Friday is also the deadline for Tribal Employees to sign up for benefits during open enrollment.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can go to Oregon Health Care dot gov to see if you qualify for insurance assistance. It is open enrolment now until December 15th. (https://healthcare.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx)

