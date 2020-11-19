KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 19, 2020

Because of the spike in new cases of COVID-19 locally and in the state of Oregon, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have reduced the Tribal workforce to 50% and closing all facilities to the public for a 2 week period starting today. Essential personnel are working but you need to make contact via email or phone. Here is an unofficial contact list.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza remain open with COVID-19 precautions in place. The Cottonwood Restaurant and the Three Teepees Café are open only for take-out and curbside pick-up. The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for 2 weeks.

All Community Members are asked to limit trips off the reservation and if you do need to go out for work, to grocery shop or for a medical appointment – please be safe by wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet of social distance from others and use hand sanitizer frequently.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has surpassed 400, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 137% increase since the beginning of November. State health officials said Wednesday that 406 people were hospitalized, with 94 in intensive care. On Nov. 1, Oregon had 171 people in the hospital with COVID-19. A week ago, 290 people were hospitalized. The news comes as health officials announced 1,099 new cases of the virus and 10 deaths.

509J schools will continue with Comprehensive Distance Learning thru December. There is no school tomorrow or next week. The 21st Century Community Learning Center is hosting a free family drive through this afternoon from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. You can pick up materials for a family craft night that you can do at home.

Madras High School sports have put all activities on hold as part of the statewide freeze on gatherings. That means all White Buffalo: training, conditioning and competitions will not take place until further notice.

The Trail Blazers selected forward CJ Elleby out of Washington State with the 46th pick in the NBA draft. Elleby played two seasons for the Cougars, averaging 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. Elleby matched his career high with 30 points in his final game with Washington State, an 82-68 victory over Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in March.

It’s a major showdown in the NFC West as the Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are tied at 6-3 but Arizona won the first matchup in Week 7. The Cardinals are coming off their wild 32-30 win over Buffalo capped by Kyler Murray’s last-second touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Seattle has lost two straight with setbacks to Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson has committed 10 turnovers in the past four games. Seattle has not lost three straight games since 2011, the season before Wilson arrived.