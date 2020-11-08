KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 7, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

It’s Native Pride Month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and this week is a Virtual Powwow and Cultural Show and Tell. November 16 th is a Virtual Rock Your Mocs celebration and November 20 th is a Virtual Assembly with Supaman. Thursday the 20 th is the deadline to submit a question to ask Supaman for his Virtual Assembly.

If you have not arranged a time with your students teacher for a conference this month please call the Warm Springs K8 office at 541-553-1128 and they will be you scheduled. Conferences will be virtual or over the phone on November 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19 from 4-6pm.

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing fall Prescribed Burning this month in the East Beaver and Triple Butte logging areas on the north-western region of the reservation.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Baked Salmon with acorn squash vegetable blend.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. Today is the deadline to apply

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at WS News dot ORG

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will be held next Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 with lineup at 11:30. Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Brewed Awakening: Centering Local Voices” virtual event on Veteran’s Day will feature local Veterans: Raylene Thomas and Johnathan White-Cloud Courtney. You can join on Zoon or Facebook live from 10am until noon. Get details on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

A Madras Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Wednesday at 2pm at Sahalee Park. Check in for participants ends at 1:45. For more information you can contact Davida at the Madras – Jefferson County Chamber at 541-475-2350.

