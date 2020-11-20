KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 22, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Jefferson County 509J schools will be doing Comprehensive Distance Learning for the remainder of this year. There is no school this week for the Thanksgiving break. Online Classes resume on Monday November 30th.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Virtual Assembly featuring Supaman has been rescheduled to Monday November 30th. Students should look for the link to the assembly from their teacher. The Assembly is part of Native Pride month at the K8.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have reduced staffing to 50% in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but programs are staffed with essential employees. If you have business to conduct – call or email.

Oregon is in a 2 week “freeze” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Social Gatherings have a 6 person limit

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Stores must limit capacity to 75%

Museums and entertainment venues are closed.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

Madras High School sports have put all activities on hold as part of the statewide freeze on gatherings. That means all White Buffalo training, conditioning and competitions will not take place until further notice.

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering a free drive through flu vaccine clinic this Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 in the parking lot by the Agency Longhouse.

