KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 23, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have reduced staffing to 50% in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but programs are staffed with essential employees. If you have business to conduct – call or email.

Oregon is in a 2 week “freeze” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Social Gatherings have a 6 person limit

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Stores must limit capacity to 75%

Museums and entertainment venues are closed.

Jefferson County 509J schools will not start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th as they’d hoped, due to an increase in COVID-19 Cases in Jefferson County. There is no school this week for the Thanksgiving Break.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: and update from the Secretary-Treasurer. The December Agenda and travel delegations will be set and minutes will be reviewed. Draft Resolutions will be presented, there will be a legislative update call and Enrollments will be reviewed.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Brisket and Onoins with Mashed Potatoes, pease and Carrots and fresh fruit.

Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can go to Oregon Health Care dot gov to see if you qualify for insurance assistance. It is open enrolment now until December 15th. (https://healthcare.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx)

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.