KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 21, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Oregon is in a 2 week “freeze” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Social Gatherings have a 6 person limit

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Stores must limit capacity to 75%

Museums and entertainment venues are closed.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have reduced staffing to 50% in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but programs are staffed with essential employees. If you have business to conduct – call or email.

Jefferson County 509J schools will be doing Comprehensive Distance Learning for the remainder of this year. There is no school next week for the Thanksgiving break. Online Classes resume on Monday November 30th.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can go to Oregon Health Care dot gov to see if you qualify for insurance assistance. It is open enrolment now until December 15th. (https://healthcare.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx)

If you commercially raise animals for food, fur, fiber, or feathers, you may be eligible for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. You can check to see if you raise eligible livestock online at farmers dot gov slash cfap. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications through December 11th.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors + 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission + 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission + they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.