KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 4, 2020

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race. There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted across the nation. States were voting is too close to call are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. NPR is keeping up on the vote count and national election news.

Six Native American candidates won their races, giving the next House a record number of Native members. Thirteen Natives from eight states were vying for 11 U.S. House seats Tuesday. Six won their races, meaning the next U.S. House will have a record number of voting Native members. Among the familiar faces in Indian Country who will be returning to office: Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, and Rep. Sharice Davids, Ho-Chunk, the first two Native women elected to Congress. Reps. Tom Cole, Chickasaw, and Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, also won their reelection bids Tuesday. Joining them will be Republican Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, in New Mexico, and Native Hawaiian Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele, a Democrat. Kahele’s win gives Hawaii just its second Native Hawaiian in Congress since statehood. Meanwhile, Democrat Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, lost her bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Idaho. INDIAN COUNTRY TODAY has more on Native Candidates this 2020 Election.

In Jefferson County, Wayne Fording will continue to serve as a Jefferson County Commissioner. Four people ran for 3 positions on the Madras City Council. The top vote getters were: Gary Walker, Austin Throop, & Jennifer Holcomb. Jake Schwab was elected Mayor of Culver. You can find all the results from the Jefferson County Clerk HERE)

Jefferson County Voter turnout was 71%

Warm Springs Precinct Voter turnout was 53%.

For State Representation – State Senate, 30th District – Incumbent Lynn Findley won out against Warm Springs Tribal Member Carina Miller. And for the Oregon House of Representatives, 59th District, Incumbent Daniel Bonham won over Arlene Burns.

Jeff Merkley will continue to represent Oregon in the US Senate

Republican Cliff Bentz won Oregon’s Congressional District 2 seat

All other Oregon incumbents in the US house won their races.

Shemia Fagan will be Oregon’s next Secretary of State. Tobias Read won re-election as Oregon’s Treasurer. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will continue to serve Oregon.

All statewide ballot measures in yesterday’s election passed.

You can check the Oregon Secretary of States WEBSITE for all Election 2020 results.