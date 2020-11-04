KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/4/20

There were 4 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/4/20.)

38 tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday. 4 results were positive.

There are 8 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 9 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 390 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

4113 tests have been conducted.

There have 44 hospitalizations with 43 people discharged.

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

—

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION