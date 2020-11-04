KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/4/20

There were 4 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/4/20.)
38 tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday. 4 results were positive.
There are 8 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 9 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.
A total of 390 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.
4113 tests have been conducted.
There have 44 hospitalizations with 43 people discharged.
9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.
Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:
- wash your hands frequently
- cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public
- practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others
- do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household
- if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home
Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
