KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/4/20

Sue Matters
There were 4 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/4/20.)

38 tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday.  4 results were positive.

There are 8 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 9 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 390 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

4113 tests have been conducted.

There have 44 hospitalizations with 43 people discharged.

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

  • wash your hands frequently
  • cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue
  • avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public
  • practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others
  • do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household
  • if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

 

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.  If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

 

