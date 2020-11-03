KWSO News 2020 Election Results

Local Election Results
Jefferson County Oregon
- (11,488 ballots were cast of the 16,091 eligible voters = 71% voter turnout)
Position #3 for Jefferson County Commissioner
- Wayne Fording – Winner with 57.94% of the vote
- Kim Schmith – 41.57%
3 positions on the Madras City Council
- Gary Walker – 27.55%
- Autin Throop – 20.67%
- Mathew Birichard – 19.58%
- Jennifer Holcomb – 30.51%
City of Culver Mayor
- Nancy Diaz 45.81%
- Jake Schwab 53.71%
For Jefferson County Voters on the ballot is a question about allowing Jeffersson County Commissioners to meet twice a year regarding the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho Border.
- Yes – 51.04%
- No – 48.96%
You can find all the results from the Jefferson County Clerk HERE
State Elections
State Senator, 30th District
- Carina Miller – 33.16%
- Lynn Findley – 66.70%
State Representative, 59th District
- Arlene Burns – 41.02%
- Daniel Bonham – 58.85%
Federal Representation
US Senator
- Jo Rae Perkins – 38.11%
- Jeff Merkley – 58.57%
US Representative, 2nd District
- Cliff Bentz – 59.25%
- Alex Spenser – 37.84%
More details can be found HERE
Additional Statewide races and ballot measure results can be seen HERE