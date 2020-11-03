KWSO News 2020 Election Results

Local Election Results

Jefferson County Oregon

(11,488 ballots were cast of the 16,091 eligible voters = 71% voter turnout)

Position #3 for Jefferson County Commissioner

Wayne Fording – Winner with 57.94% of the vote

Kim Schmith – 41.57%

3 positions on the Madras City Council

Gary Walker – 27.55%

Autin Throop – 20.67%

Mathew Birichard – 19.58%

Jennifer Holcomb – 30.51%

City of Culver Mayor

Nancy Diaz 45.81%

Jake Schwab 53.71%

For Jefferson County Voters on the ballot is a question about allowing Jeffersson County Commissioners to meet twice a year regarding the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho Border.

Yes – 51.04%

No – 48.96%

You can find all the results from the Jefferson County Clerk HERE

State Elections

State Senator, 30th District

Carina Miller – 33.16%

Lynn Findley – 66.70%

State Representative, 59th District

Arlene Burns – 41.02%

Daniel Bonham – 58.85%

Federal Representation

US Senator

Jo Rae Perkins – 38.11%

Jeff Merkley – 58.57%

US Representative, 2nd District

Cliff Bentz – 59.25%

Alex Spenser – 37.84%

More details can be found HERE

Additional Statewide races and ballot measure results can be seen HERE