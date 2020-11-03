Local News

KWSO News 2020 Election Results

Posted on by Sue Matters
03
Nov

Local Election Results 

Jefferson County Oregon

  • (11,488 ballots were cast of the 16,091 eligible voters = 71% voter turnout)

 

Position #3 for Jefferson County Commissioner

  • Wayne Fording – Winner with 57.94% of the vote
  • Kim Schmith – 41.57%

3 positions on the Madras City Council

  • Gary Walker – 27.55%
  • Autin Throop – 20.67%
  • Mathew Birichard – 19.58%
  • Jennifer Holcomb – 30.51%

City of Culver Mayor

  • Nancy Diaz 45.81%
  • Jake Schwab 53.71%

For Jefferson County Voters on the ballot is a question about allowing Jeffersson County Commissioners to meet twice a year regarding the relocation of the Oregon-Idaho Border.

  • Yes – 51.04%
  • No – 48.96%

You can find all the results from the Jefferson County Clerk HERE

 

State Elections

State Senator, 30th District

  • Carina Miller – 33.16%
  • Lynn Findley – 66.70%

State Representative, 59th District

  • Arlene Burns – 41.02%
  • Daniel Bonham – 58.85%

 

Federal Representation

US Senator

  • Jo Rae Perkins – 38.11%
  • Jeff Merkley – 58.57%

US Representative, 2nd District

  • Cliff Bentz – 59.25%
  • Alex Spenser – 37.84%

More details can be found HERE

 

Additional Statewide races and ballot measure results can be seen  HERE

