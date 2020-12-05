KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 6, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today to everyone who is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and following all precautions to not only keep yourself safe, but also keep everyone around you safe. We are all in this together and so staying home, wearing a mask and keep your distance from others helps our community start to get a handle on slowing coronavirus. Thank you for your efforts. They do make a difference!

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will remain closed tomorrow. Families will be contacted by the program when more information is available about reopening.

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out on Thursday December 10th at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. It’s first come, first served. You will be asked to email a picture of your final “house” for the competition.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center is located on campus next to the courthouse. They provide physical therapy and acupuncture services by appointment. They also have been creating and sharing videos online with topics like: Ergonomics, High Intensity Interval Training, Meditation, Treating Pain, Sleep, Strength Training and the benefits of walking. Check out their “Warm Springs Holistic Health” YouTube Page

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill no longer accepts tires. Please do not leave tires at the dump or at the transfer stations. Also – large household appliances should be taken to the landfill where there is a dumpster for large metal items.

