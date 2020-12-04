KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 5, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today is for all the Doctors, Nurses and workers at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center AND all the Hospitals and Medical staff everywhere – who are working hard to provide care and services to everyone. Thank you for the work you do!

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

The Warm Springs Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide: household, cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Jefferson County are offering another round of grants to small businesses and non-profits negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The application period opens today, and will close at midnight on Wednesday, December 9. To apply, visit https://www.coic.org/grant

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out on Thursday December 10th at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. It’s first come, first served. You will be asked to email a picture of your final “house” for the competition.

Here’s a look ahead at the upcoming week for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There is Comprehensive Distance Learning only on Monday. Then on Tuesday thru Friday from 1:30 – 3:30 – there will be Limited In Person Instruction for K thru 2nd grade students. 3rd thru 5th grade students in Group A will attend 1:30-3:30 on Tuesday & Wednesday with Group B going on Thursday & Friday. 6th thru 8th grades will attend 2 days from 1:30-3:30 with two groups each doing Limited In Person Instruction for 2 afternoons. If you have questions, you can call the K8 at 541-553-1128. The bus schedule is posted at jcsd.k12.or.us

