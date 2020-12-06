KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 7, 2020

We want to give a Shout Out today is for all the Teachers, Students and Families who are making efforts to keep learning going at home. Thank you for making the best of circumstances and for keeping in touch and maintaining positive relationships.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will add additional Limited In Person Instruction this week. Tomorrow thru Friday from 1:30 – 3:30 – K thru 2nd grade students will attend. Tuesday and Wednesday. Half of 3rd thru 5th grade students and half of 6th thru 8th grade students will attend 1:30-3:30. Thursday & Friday the other half of 3rd thru 8th grade students will attend. Covid-19 precautions are in place for student and staff safety. Call the K8 office or your child’s teacher if you have any questions .

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will remain closed today.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Public Health workers who are doing contract tracing want community members to know that if you get a call that is listed as “unknown” that could be them trying to contact you. Please answer your phone to help with keeping track of COVID-19 exposures.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices will continue to operate at 50% staffing this week. Tribal facilities are closed to the public, as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can make contact with program staff via phone or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from the BIA, the Office of Special Trustee & Indian Health Service. There will be a COVID update, including consideration of a recommendation by the COVID-19 Response Team for a two week Stay at Home Order. Additionally Tribal Council will have conference calls from the federal and state lobbyists and a Tribal Attorney update.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Minnestrone Soup with bread, green salad & canned fruit.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge this month. Make sure you are emailing your miles in weekly to Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting a virtual family Gingerbread House Making contest. Kits will be given out on Thursday December 10th at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center, and at 5:30 at both the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire Hall. It’s first come, first served. You will be asked to email a picture of your final “house” for the competition.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Jefferson County are offering another round of grants to small businesses and non-profits negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The application period opens today, and will close at midnight on Wednesday, December 9. To apply, visit https://www.coic.org/grant

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.