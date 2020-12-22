KWSO News Tue., Dec. 22, 2020

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Warm Springs this morning. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be delivered between 10:00am and 11:00am. After all paperwork is processed, the first 10 immunizations will be administered this afternoon. The Moderna vaccine is a series and will require a second dose one month after the first dose.

COVID-19 vaccines provide a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important to remain vigilant while we wait for them to be widely distributed. Together, we can protect our Tribes, communities, and families. The most frequently reported places of exposure to Covid-19 are households, community or social activities, and workplaces. Wear masks. Stay at least six feet apart. Avoid large, indoor gatherings. And, wash your hands.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors has elected its 2021 officers. There are currently 14 members on the NeighborImpact Board which is comprised of residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Warm Springs representation includes Dan Martinez, newly elected to the Executive Committee as a member at large and Warm Springs Tribal Councilman Glendon Smith.

The Four Columbia River Tribes have set a Commercial Sturgeon Setline Fishery in January for Zone 6, Bonneville, The Dalles, and John Day Reservoirs. It will begin at noon on January 1st and be open through noon on January 31st.

Oregon Health Authority reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state total of positive cases is 103,755.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced that 4,475 health care workers had been vaccinated in the first week of the state’s COVID-19 immunization program. The new data are part of a new public data dashboard showing the status of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. The dashboard will provide updates on the number of people partially and fully vaccinated, along with key demographic information showing race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been immunized. The dashboard also shows information by county. It can be found on the OHA website.

Registration is underway for COCC’s Adult Basic Skills winter term classes. Visit cocc.edu to learn more and register for classes which begin January 4th online remotely. Communication Reading & Writing Classes, Math classes and Science classes will be available at various times and days. These courses can help prepare you for college credit courses, the GED exam and employment. The cost for each course is $30.00..