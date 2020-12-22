Calendar for Wed., Dec. 23, 2020

Community Calendar for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

In response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Warm Springs:

Tribal Government Offices will be Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to contact You can make contact with program staff via phone or email.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive-through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

KWSO accepts listener support in a few ways. If you have a business, you can become an underwriter. Individuals can make a cash donation, become a sustaining member or buy a KWSO Apron in our online store. Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station at KWSO.ORG.

The Warm Springs Police Department maintains an anonymous tip line for local community members to report concerns. The number is 541-553-2202. This resource can be utilized for anyone who feels there is a quarantine violation.

The Oregon Native American Chamber is offering assistance to Native Small Business owners in the areas of marketing, social media, & websites in addition to technical assistance and business planning workshops with a Native lens. Contact April Lemly to learn more at 208-727-7761 or email her at alemly@onacc.org

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Papalaxsimisha and JCP are hosting another Family Virtual Trivia Night on New Year’s Eve from 8-10pm. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for information on all of their events. Click HERE for the Zoom link for virtual trivia night.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 Warriors Market will close an hour earlier for the rest of December. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday/Sunday 8 to 5. Holiday hours will be 7am to 3pm on December 24th, 8 to 3 on Christmas Day and 7 to 3:00 on December 31st.