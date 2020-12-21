Community Calendar

Calendar for Tue., Dec. 22, 2020

  • Tribal Government Offices are Shut Down until at least December 27th
  • Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community.   If you need to make contact with program staff you can do so by phone or email.
  • Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
  • There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours.  There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
  • Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

  • For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.
  • The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.
  • For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.  Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

Warm Springs Telco will be doing repairs to fiber cables this morning. The planned outage maintenance window is 8:30-10:30am. If you have any questions call the their office 541-615-0555.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store.  If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station.   You can get a gray KWSO knit hat with our traditional activities silhouette logo for $22 if you SHOP NOW at KWSO.ORG

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey.  Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19 can have a food box delivered since you are not able to go grocery shopping.  If you have questions, you can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management at 541-553-3345.  They also have Personal Protective Equipment.

