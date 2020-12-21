Calendar for Tue., Dec. 22, 2020

Tribal Government Offices are Shut Down until at least December 27 th

Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to make contact with program staff you can do so by phone or email.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.

Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.

Warm Springs Telco will be doing repairs to fiber cables this morning. The planned outage maintenance window is 8:30-10:30am. If you have any questions call the their office 541-615-0555.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. You can get a gray KWSO knit hat with our traditional activities silhouette logo for $22 if you SHOP NOW at KWSO.ORG

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.

Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19 can have a food box delivered since you are not able to go grocery shopping. If you have questions, you can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management at 541-553-3345. They also have Personal Protective Equipment.