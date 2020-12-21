Calendar for Tue., Dec. 22, 2020

- Tribal Government Offices are Shut Down until at least December 27th
- Essential Services will continue to be provided to the Community. If you need to make contact with program staff you can do so by phone or email.
- Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine
- There is a curfew in effect daily from 10pm – 6am. Everyone should be at home between those hours. There is an exception for essential employees going to work.
- Anyone violating quarantine or isolation requirements are subject to citation per Ordinance 101 that Tribal Council Approved earlier this year to protect community members from COVID-19 exposure.
At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.
- For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.
- The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.
- For all other business call 541-553-1196
Warm Springs Health & Human Services is planning a Kids holiday toy/gift drive through event but it has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Once we lower the curve – the event will be rescheduled.
Warm Springs Telco will be doing repairs to fiber cables this morning. The planned outage maintenance window is 8:30-10:30am. If you have any questions call the their office 541-615-0555.
At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. You can get a gray KWSO knit hat with our traditional activities silhouette logo for $22 if you SHOP NOW at KWSO.ORG
The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will not hold a Christmas Eve service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Covid-19 Community Outreach Project can provide households with cleaning, and personal protection supplies. There are no income requirements but you do need to complete a short survey. Call (541) 615-0141 or (541) 553-3415 to learn more.
Community members who are isolating or quarantined due to COVID-19 can have a food box delivered since you are not able to go grocery shopping. If you have questions, you can contact Warm Springs Emergency Management at 541-553-3345. They also have Personal Protective Equipment.