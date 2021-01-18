KWSO Calendar for Jan. 18, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have returned to 50% staffing effective today. There are staff at work but buildings are closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you have business to conduct, you will need to call ahead for an appointment. Temperature checks, facemasks and social distancing are all required.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015. During business hours you can call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: Updates from Governmental Affairs, Managed Care, Administrative Services, Procurement, Tribal Court, Public Safety and Natural Resources.

There is a boil water notice in effect due to lack of pressure for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point. This precautionary notice will remain in place until lifted by the EPA. Affected residents need to boil water for 3 minutes or use bottled water for drinking and cooking,

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will not be able to provide free income tax filing services to Warm Springs this year through their AARP Tax Aide Site. Other Central Oregon AARP Tax Aide sites have also canceled in person tax assistance. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

KWSO has a “year at a glance” one page – 2021 calendar available for download from our WEBSITE. If you don’t have a way to print it – you can give us a call with your mailing address and we can send you one. Call KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Take 2 – 15 minute walks. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Powwow Committee looks forward to getting back on track next year.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

The Community Learning Center is hosting a Virtual Paint Night this Friday January 22nd from 5-6pm via Zoom. You can pick up supplies on Wednesday January 20th from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K8 and Thursday January 21st from 4-5pm at Bridges High School in Madras. Please register ahead of time before the 20th. The LINK is on today’s calendar on our website

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is through our sustaining membership program for as little as 10 dollars a month.