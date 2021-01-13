2021-2022 Johnson O’Malley Student Forms Now Available

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee has announced that families with you in the Jefferson County 509-J and South Wasco County School Districts can access downloadable annual forms here.

Johnson O’Malley (JOM) offers supplemental educational assistance for youth who are enrolled in the program. Annually a program needs assessment is done by surveying youth in our local school districts. Eligibility requirements are: be a member of a Federally Recognized Tribe and be enrolled in a 509-J or Wasco County School (Pre-K – 12). Any student 3 years of age (by December 31st) through grade 12 that is at least 1/4 Indian blook and recognized by the Secretary of the Interior as being eleibilbe for Bureau services is eligible.

If you have questions, contact Carrool Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.