KWSO News for Mon., Jan. 18, 2021

Yesterday, the Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities issued an emergency notification that the Kah-Nee-Ta and Wolfe Point areas had low water pressure or no water pressure. Utilizing newly installed valves they worked to isolate main lines in both Shitike Creek and the Warm Springs River to see if there is a compromised water main lines in either location. The Tewee water reservoir, that serves the affected areas, requires a minimum of 12 feet of water in the tank to operate. Utilities expects to have more information this morning about the location of the problem.

Tribal Council will be hearing a report from the local COVID-19 response team, later this morning, with last week’s data and will consider a recommendation for the Tribal Organization to return to 50% staffing to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Last week, through Thursday (1/15/21) there were 38 new cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Warm Springs at the Health & Wellness Center they are offering the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals. Initially the shots were given to Health Care Workers and First Responders. The current phase of vaccinations are for those 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older and Essential Workers who interact with the public. The next phase will be for those 65 and older plus anyone 55 and older with risk factors. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine requires 2 doses 28 days apart. Your Vaccination is only completed about a week after the second dose. So even though folks are starting to get the shots – it’s still critical to follow all other COVID-19 precautions and that will be the case for at least 6 more months.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,800. The Oregon Health Authority, early yesterday, reported 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 133,205.

Gov. Kate Brown said plans to vaccinate Oregon residents over 65 this week would have to be delayed and scaled back substantially as she accused the Trump administration of backtracking on a promise of more than 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal reserve. Brown said Friday she has limited vaccinations to educators beginning Jan. 25 and to people 80 or older on Feb. 8 — with a 12-week rollout to reach all seniors who are 65 and over. Oregon had announced earlier this week that it would expand vaccine eligibility to roughly 760,000 residents who are 65 and older, K-12 teachers and child care providers.