KWSO News for Thu., Jan. 14, 2021

The Museum at Warm Springs will remain closed today due to flooding yesterday from Shitike Creek that combined with high winds to bring down a couple trees in the Museum’s parking lot. Quinn Park across from the Community Center was also closed yesterday due to flooding. As waters continue to recede – damage will be assessed. Everyone is encouraged to continue to avoid both areas.

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to yesterday’s (1/13/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 53 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/12/21). There are currently 43 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 9 close contacts being monitored by public health. There have been a total of 25 positive cases so far this week on the Reservation.

There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon as reported in yesterday morning’s update from the Oregon Health Authority. They also reported 1,346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The weekly report from OHA showed sharp increases in daily cases and positive tests with a 3% increase over the previous week. The report showed that people age 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.

Oregon has surpassed 1,700 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 15,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been added to the state’s immunization registry. To date, more than 320,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, including at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem where the National Guard is helping administer doses. Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who visited the mass vaccination site Wednesday, said up to 3,000 people receive a dose of the vaccine a day at the site, calling it an “extraordinary effort.”

400 people in Warm Springs have received the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. 100 more doses are expected at the Health & Wellness Center next week. Appointments for those doses are being scheduled now. Initially shots went to health care workers and first responders and now elders over 75, veterans over 65 and essential workers are the focus. Phone calls from the I.H.S. clinic may show up on your cellphone as an “unknown caller.” If you may be on a list for a COVID-19 vaccine – local people are encouraged to pick up those “unknown caller” calls.