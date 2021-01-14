KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/14/21

There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/14/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 46 tests conducted on Wednesday (1/13/21).

There are currently 45 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 27 close contacts being monitored by public health.

There have been a total of 31 positive cases so far this week on the Reservation.

723 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the pandemic began

7154 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

73 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

69 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

501 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine have been administered in Warm Springs.

For Health Care Workers and First Responders who received the initial doses of the Moderna vaccine – the second shot in the series of 2 doses are scheduled to begin on Monday (1/18/20). The Moderna vaccine requires a 2nd booster dose, 28 days following the first does.

Another shipment of vaccine will arrive next week and individuals are being contacted this week to set up appointments for vaccinations. The focus continues to be on Elders 75 and older, Veterans 65 and older and Essential Workers who have contact with the public.

If you have questions regarding the vaccine you can call 541-553-1196 or 541-553-2610.

—

