KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 14, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Do 20 Calf Raises. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is Friday January 22nd. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

The Jefferson County 509J Community Learning is hosting a Virtual Paint Night on Friday January 22nd from 5-6pm via Zoom. You can pick up supplies on Wednesday January 20th from 4-5pm at the Warm Springs K8 and Thursday January 21st from 4-5pm at Bridges High School in Madras. Please register ahead of time before the 20th ONLINE. You can also sign up for Drop-In Tutoring and Enrichment Classes. Call 541-475-0388 to learn more.

The Low Income Energy Assistance or LIHEAP program and Medical Gas Vouchers program is available to eligible individuals at the Tribal Social Services Coordinator Office in the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds residents that it’s time to renew your burn permits for 2021. Please call fire dispatch @ 541-553-1146, with your phone number and physical address weekdays during business hours. You will then need to pick up and sign for your burn permit. Masks are required in the office.

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. Please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station.