KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 19, 2021

A Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is taking place today 8am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Please remember that even though folks are getting vaccinated – it is still necessary for us all to continue to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19 by following all precautions including wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and not gathering in groups.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Shepard’s Pie with Broccoli, Cauliflower and Fruit.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons who are interested in filling a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by March 10, 2021.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office HERE The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

It’s Spirit Week next week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Hat day so wear your favorite hat! Tuesday – is Crazy Sock Day! Wednesday is mismatch day. Thursday is your chance to wear your favorite sports team or college jersey or shirt. And Friday it’s School Colors day – wear your Eagles t-shirt and or the school colors of Red, White & Black

