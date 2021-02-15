KWSO Calendar for Tues., Feb. 16, 2021

It’s back to school today for the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Families – please remember that student drop off is a 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers should arrive no earlier than 9:15.

The Jefferson County Community Learning Center is reopening in-person programming for academic support and enrichment classes today. You can learn more about this after school program by calling 541-475-0388.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their morning agenda is: An update from the Secretary Treasurer, March Agenda and Travel delegations plus a review of minutes. There will be the Legislative Conference calls and an update from the COVID-19 team and 509J. This afternoon there will be draft resolutions, Enrollments, a Cannabis Discussion, a TERO Update and a report from the Gaming Commission and Gaming Surveillance.

Tribal Council is seeking candidates for Board service. One position is available for a non Tribal member on the Credit Board. 2 Positions are open for the Indian Head Casino Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). There are 2 positions on the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board (one Tribal Member and one non member). There is also an opening on the Culture and Heritage Committee. For all openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. You will need to complete a criminal and credit background check as part of the process. (https://kwso.org/?p=15464) The Deadline to apply is this coming Thursday.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

There will be another Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Friday (2/15/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes. You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open this week Tuesday thru Thursday 8am – 5pm.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there. If you would like to do a COVID-19 test – you can check in at the gate for that.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

