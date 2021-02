There will be another Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Friday (2/15/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center.

This is for ages 18 and older.

You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes.

You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open this week Tuesday thru Thursday 8am – 5pm.