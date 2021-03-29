KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 29, 2021

KWSO encourages everyone to continue to take COVID-19 precautions and to get vaccinated when you can. By doing that – you help to Empower Warm Springs

There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated this Thursday (4/1/21) with the Pfizer Vaccine. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination for that or for anyone 18 and older who is I.H.S. eligible or who lives and works in Warm Springs – call 541-553-2131

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

The Warm Springs Senior Center continues to be closed and there is no senior lunch today. They are proceeding with repairs to their building and are working on a plan for restarting senior meals. Stay tuned.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system remains on a boil water notice until further notice.

Work along Highway 26 in Warm Springs continues this week. With delays possible. They are making safety improvements and constructing an illuminated multi-use path from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm Springs. The project will be going on through the summer.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church is having its Spring Revival with services beginning at 6pm through Wednesday. All public health guidelines should be followed.

We Draw Oregon is having a photoshoot Tuesday in the Portland Area. Anyone interested should email keith@soblacc.org to get the details

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches has been extended to Saturday April 3rd. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in every day life. In March the focus is on “Dedication.” Dedication means having a strong support for or loyalty to someone or something. Like being dedicated to achieving your goals!

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only. You can find the link to learn more and apply ONLINE on today’s KWSO Calendar

Worksource Oregon is offering free virtual workshops in April. You can register ONLINE or call Wayne or Melinda at 541-553-3328 or 3324. Monday features an interview workshop. Tuesday – a Virtual Interview workshop. Wednesday learn about Soft Skills, Thursday – Resumes and Friday Networking. Every other Tuesday there is a workshop about successfully applying for a state of Oregon Job.

