KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 29, 2021

Fires driven by high winds forced evacuations in and around Bend yesterday afternoon. Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a brush fire about 3:42. The fire had rekindled from a burn pile that was lit Saturday and spread quickly, driven by gusty winds. Gusty Winds drove dust across highway 97 south of Madras – limiting visibility for motorists, causing accidents, closing the highway for a time yesterday afternoon. Locally – trampolines were secured while tree limbs fell. The Sidwalter area experienced a power outage and travelers coming off of spring break experienced a variety of wind driven hazards as they returned home.

It’s back to school again today in the 509J school district. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy they are currently doing a survey to name their hallways. Community Members can participate in the survey which can be done ONLINE. At Madras High School they will be hosting a virtual meeting for all seniors this Friday – regarding the graduation ceremony. Students will be getting a link sent to them for this meet up.

With Jefferson County moving to the low risk category for COVID-19, that means indoor and outdoor sports competitions and practices are at 50% maximum facility capacity. Spectator capacities are also at 50%. Starting this week – spectators at Madras High Sporting events no longer need special tickets to attend competitions but face masks and social distancing will still be required. There is no admission cost and concessions will be open. The Lady White Buffalo soccer team is on the road today in Gladstone. They will host Gladstone Wednesday. Boys soccer hosts the gladiators today and play at Gladstone Wednesday. Volleyball hosts Gladstone tomorrow and travels on Thursday. Madras football will host the undefeated Gladiators this Friday night at Stampede Stadium. KWSO will broadcast that game live.

There will be another opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated this Thursday (4/1/21) from 9am – 4pm. To get an appointment for that clinic or a COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 18 or older who is IHS eligible or lives or works in Warm Springs – CALL 541-553-2131.

Online pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination at the Deschutes County fairgrounds is now open to all Central Oregon residents age 16 and up. You can sign up ONLINE. Pre-registrants will receive an email, text or phone call to get scheduled when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. For the upcoming week, there is twice as many first dose vaccines as the week prior.

Last week – 13 Portland Trail Blazers got their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. The Blazers issued a statement saying “Our organization and players encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” the organization said. “As vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, we will continue to use our platform via public service announcements and other messaging to raise awareness on the safety, efficacy and importance of vaccination so our state and communities can come out of this awful pandemic as soon as possible.” Smoke Signals – the Grand Ronde tribal newspaper reported that the general public were first given shots in early February as the Tribes had a surplus of vaccine.

Spring is often the time when folks work to clean up vegetation and yard debris around their property to reduce risk of wildfire damage to homes and buildings. It’s important to be cautious. Weather in the spring can often be erratic and winds can pick up suddenly, fanning flames and dispersing embers into dry vegetation nearby. Here in Warm Springs you must have a burn permit for burning. You can get one at the Fire Management Dispatch office in the Industrial Park. Be sure to check weather forecasts and avoid burning on windy days or when wind is forecast to be erratic or increasing. Never leave a fire unattended and be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving.

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply online HERE