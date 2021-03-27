KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 28, 2021

The Warm Springs Baptist Church will hold its Spring Revival today through Wednesday. Everyone is welcome to join this morning at 10 and 11:00 and for nightly services at 6. All public health guidelines should be followed.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Breathing” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo website

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online https://wstero.com/services/. To learn more call 541-675-5439.

Cascades East Transit now offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service that provides a ride for Veterans to help them make it to medical appointments or to meet their health care needs. The number to call for the Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service is 541-385-8680. The service operates Monday thru Friday 7am – 6pm.

There is a Virtual Beginner Strength Training and Cardio class with instructor Jennifer Robbins on Mondays in the noon area on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register online at https://mtstar.org/bunrun/

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold their virtual Zoom meeting this Thursday evening from 6-7:30. Participants can discuss educational needs, wants and resources for all indigenous students, families and communities. You can find more information of the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Saturday and Sunday April 3rd and 4th from noon until 4pm.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office. The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election.

KWSO invites you to be part of our #EmpowerWarmSprings campaign by sending us a photo of yourself wearing a facemask or of getting your COVID-19 vaccine. Email it to kwso@wstribes.org.