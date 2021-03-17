KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 17, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are operating however facilities remain closed to walk in traffic. COVID-19 protocols remain in place including social distancing and wearing a face mask. If you have business to conduct – call ahead for an appointment. Temperature checks are done as you enter any Tribal Building.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences there.

There will be no lunch service at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program until further notice due to vandalism. With no senior lunch today – please check on your elders.

At Indian Head Casino, the Cottonwood Restaurant is now open for “Dining In” with limited seating daily from 11am – 7pm.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you. Do these things as part of your everyday routine and also follow these precautions during spring break next week.

For anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Community Center clinic on February 19th – check your vaccine card for the appointment time for your 2nd, booster dose which will be administered this Friday, at the Warm Springs Community Center. Please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you. You can also call to make an appointment for a first shot by calling 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will be open this Thursday and Friday afternoon from 1-5pm.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is currently conducting their annual Title 6 Indian Education Parent Input Survey. The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies in their efforts to reform elementary and secondary school programs that serve Indian students. You can complete the survey online. Find the link at the DISTRICT WEBSITE

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register online at https://mtstar.org/bunrun/

The 2nd of 2 Public Hearings on redistricting will be held for Oregon Congressional District 2 this Saturday at 1pm. Public Input is part of the process about how Oregon lawmakers should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process is based on population and tied to the Census. You can learn more including how to testify virtually at the Oregon State Legislature redistricting webpage https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries is offering career support and guidance for veterans through paid apprenticeships. You can learn more online oregon.gov/boli/apprenticeship or call Veterans Outreach Coordinator Aaron Unpingco at 971-673-0827

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.