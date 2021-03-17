KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 18, 2021

This is KWSO’s Community Calendar of happenings in and around Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will be open this today and tomorrow afternoons from 1-5pm.

The Warm Springs Senior Center continues to be closed due to water damage that was a result of vandalism over the weekend. They are in the process of cleaning up and will have experts inspect the building for any issues that will need remediation as a result of water or moisture damage. The health and wellbeing of all Senior program staff as well as the Elders, the program serves, are the priority. The Senior Lunch program will resume as soon as the facility is approved for operations.

There is a Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center starting at 9am. If you got your first dose of vaccine on February 19th – check your vaccine card for your appointment time tomorrow. You can also make an appointment for a first shot by calling 541-553-2131.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions in place. There is limited access and you should call for an appointment if you have business to conduct.

With spring break next week plus some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

Highway 26 Construction continues today with traffic delays of up to 20 minutes possible. The safety improvements project will continue through the summer

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches has been extended to Saturday April 3rd. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

Madras Football hosts North Marion tomorrow night. You can catch the game live here on KWSO. Madras High School is also live video streaming the game. There remains a limit on spectators with athletes given 2 special tickets each. Visiting teams are still prohibited from having spectators. Spectators do need to maintain 6-foot social distancing at all times, and wear masks at all high school sporting events.

