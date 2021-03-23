KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/23/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 55 tests conducted on Monday (3/22/21).

There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 15 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1951 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1420 2nd (Booster) doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

55 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine have been given (only one dose required)

From all patients at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center over the past 2 years (6066 individuals) = 44.8% of those 18 years and older have received a vaccination (as of 3/19/21).

You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccination in Warm Springs.

There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated this Wednesday (3/24/21 9am – 3pm) with the Pfizer Vaccine. This is the first of 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine.

This Thursday (3/25/21 10am – 3pm) there will be a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic at the Simnasho Longhouse for those 18 and older.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

at the Health and Wellness Center

for the Wednesday Pfizer Clinic for 16 & 17 year olds or

The Simnasho Johnson & Johnson Clinic

CALL 541-553-2131.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

81 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9472 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

806 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

Positivity Rates

Last week (03/15/21-03/19/21) the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was .57%

The week prior was 1.78%

The January testing positivity rate was 7.74%

The December 2020 rate was 10.32%

RISKS

It is Spring Break this week and everyone is advised that it is safest to continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Jefferson County is now listed in the COVID-19 High Risk category which means Indoor dining is allowed but not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller. With some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you. Do these things as part of your everyday routine and also follow these precautions during spring break next week.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION