KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 23, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update Monday (03/22/21) reported no new cases of COVID-19 from 38 tests conducted on Friday (3/19/21) last week. It also listed 4 currently active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation and 15 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. In all, 1936 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered and 1420 of the 2nd Booster doses. And, 55 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine have been given – that vaccine requires only one dose. You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccination in Warm Springs. There is, however, an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated tomorrow (3/24) from 9am – 3pm at the clinic with the first of 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine. And, this Thursday (3/25) from 10am – 3pm there will be a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic at the Simnasho Longhouse for those 18 and older. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for either of those vaccination events call 541-553-2131.

–

Monday the Oregon Health Authority announced that 13 counties have expanded the eligibility groups they are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to. The counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union. OHA says the counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29. This group includes adults 45 or older with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, individuals experiencing houselessness, and others. The state is updating its online vaccination portal to accommodate the newly eligible groups.

–

The Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde Monday, officially opened a new treatment center in Salem for people struggling with opioid addiction. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports:

“Tribal drummers played as part of the ribbon-cutting event for Great Circle Recovery, which is located near downtown Salem. It’s Oregon’s first tribally-run opioid clinic, but it’s open to anyone who needs its services. Grande Ronde tribal chair Cheryle Kennedy says addiction is something that affects people from all walks of life.”

Cheryle Kennedy: “It doesn’t matter if you’re poor, rich, educated, Native…any other ethnicity group, it doesn’t matter. It preys on all those that come near it.”

“While the clinic is open to anyone, Great Circle will offer some treatment options that are culturally-attuned to Native Americans. I’m Chris Lehman in Salem.”

–

The Oregon Department of Education updated its guidance for in-person learning again Monday. Under certain conditions, students only have to be three feet apart, instead of six. Elizabeth Miller has details:

“ODE’s update follows new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In some cases, students will still be required to be six feet apart. Like in middle and high schools in counties with high COVID-19 case rates. And school staff should remain six feet away from students and one another. But students in elementary schools will be allowed to be a little closer, which may make for an increase of in-person learning for some. The change comes at a difficult time. It’s spring break across Oregon. And it’s just a week before elementary students are expected in classrooms at least part-time, under an executive order from the governor. Elizabeth Miller, reporting.”

–

Baker Technical Institute (BTI) announced it is expanding from its main campus in Baker City to provide career and technical training in Prineville, beginning next month. BTI offers education and training that can lead to certification in careers, such as agricultural sciences, building trades, natural resources/environmental sciences, engineering, health services, welding, heavy equipment operation, truck driving, and manufacturing. BTI will start with truck-driving courses on April 19.

