There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated this Wednesday(Mar. 24, 2021) with the Pfizer Vaccine. This is the first of 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine. You can schedule an appointment between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday by calling 541-553-2131.

Anyone 18 or older who is IHS eligible or who lives or works in Warm Springs can make an appointment for a vaccine by calling that same number.