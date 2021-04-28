KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 29, 2021

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 – KEEP WEARING A FACE MASK – KEEP MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCE – and GET VACCINATED. You can do those things to help end the pandemic.

They are offering the – one dose – Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine this afternoon at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. You do need to call for a vaccine appointment at 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health is coordinating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Camp Sherman Community Hall from 9am – 4pm tomorrow. They will offer the Moderna Vaccine. Walk-Ins are Welcome.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park will be open 9am to 4pm today and tomorrow. If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

Portland General Electric’s Project Zero has an internship opportunity for young adults ages 20 to 24. There are upcoming ZOOM information sessions today and again on May 3rd. To participate – RSVP taaj.armstrong@pgn.com

There is a special district election on Tuesday May 18th. A voter assistance opportunity is being offered tomorrow from 11:30am – 1:30pm across from the post office in Warm Springs. This is a “We X” voter outreach event. “We X” is a non-affiliated grassroots group. Election Day is May 18th. Ballots must be at your county clerk’s office or in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on election day.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. They have lots of money and not enough applications so click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

Saturday service will return for Cascades East Transit this Saturday. This includes Community Connector routes, including Warm Springs – Madras Route 20. Visit Cascades East Transit ONLINE to see the schedule.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team 30 day public comment period for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire closes next Monday. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE.

