KWSO News for Thu., Apr., 29, 2021

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon and Washington, their governors quickly reacted with shutdowns. Now they are about to impose new restrictions again as infections and hospitalizations rise. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will put 15 counties encompassing the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday. Restrictions include banning indoor restaurant dining. As Brown issued her order on Tuesday, she said rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors. Deschutes, Crook and Wasco counties will all move into the Extreme Risk category for COVID-19 tomorrow. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to order new restrictions next week for several counties, likely including the state’s largest. His restrictions would force businesses and churches to reduce indoor capacity.

Oregon vote by mail ballots should be in your mailbox this week. Completed ballots need to be returned to a country clerk’s office or an official ballot drop box by 8pm on Election Day which is Tuesday May 18th. This is a Special District Election that includes:

2 candidates for the Jefferson County Education Service District – 509-J Zone. Raylene Thomas and Jim Rahi are both running for position 4. For the Jefferson County Education Service District – At Large position 5 – Barbara A Ibrahim is on the ballot and Joan Starkel is running for position 7.

3 positions are on the ballot for the Jefferson County School District 509-J. Incumbent Laurie Danzuka is running unopposed for position 1. Position 2 has Jamie Hurd and Lorien Stacona running. Jaylyn Suppah and Jacob Struck are vying for Position 3.

There are 3 positions on the Jefferson County library District with 3 candidates all running unopposed. Those individuals are Susan Stovall, Karen Esvelt & Stephen Hillis.

The Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services District has 3 open positions. John Curnutt and Janet Brown are both running for position 1. Position 2 has Patricia Neff and Joe Krenowicz on the ballot. Louise Muir and Mike Ahern are both up for Position 4.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District has 3 positions open. Deanna Seibold and Teresa Baggett are both running unopposed and Position 3 has Jillisa Suppah and Amy DeChamplain on the ballot.

You can find the FULL LIST of Candidate Filings for the Special District Election on May 18th in today’s news posted on KWSO dot org. Different districts have different boundaries so some residents in Jefferson County may have different candidate on their ballots than others.

The U.S. Department of Interior announced new guidance for Tribes to submit fee to trust applications. Indian Country Today reports that “Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, issued a new secretarial order which says fee to trust applications will now be reviewed and authorized by regional directors of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, instead of the previous process that required applications to be reviewed through Interior’s headquarters.” The order is not going to apply to gaming related applications. The Indian Reorganization Act of 1934 states that federally recognized Tribes can have land acquired into trust by the Interior Secretary. (you can read the full article HERE)

Here is some spring cleaning advice for your electronic devices from the Oregon FBI by building a digital defense! You can clean up your devices to protect yourself from potential harm. The FBI offers these tips:

Delete apps from your phone

Delete software from your computer

Delete old documents from your devices or accounts

Remove Old Browser Extensions

Get rid of old devices

You can get all the details about how to take those steps HERE

Despite a healthy amount of snowfall in the North Cascades over the winter and some recent rain, the Pacific Northwest slid into the “abnormally dry” drought category last week. Kelsey Jencso of the Montana Climate Office says there’s been an intensification of dryness since February. Much of Washington, Oregon and Idaho are already experiencing moderate, severe and even extreme levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Ryan Lucas of the NOAA’s Northwest River Forecast Center said low precipitation will likely continue through July. He says rainfall isn’t keeping pace with normal levels.

The Warm Springs Air Quality Report today reports medium-high pollen/allergy levels. Also the UV Index for sun energy is high today.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Sunny and warm today with a high near 85. Becoming breezing by this evening. Partly Cloudy tonight with a low near 45. Partly Sunny and 75 tomorrow.