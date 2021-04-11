KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 12, 2021

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event today for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible or family members of those folks. You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2131 or they will be taking walk-ins. This is a Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Event on Monday from 10am – 3pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church.

We thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

The Senior Wellness Program has resumed meal deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Pick up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: a Gourmet Meal.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes updates from Committees for: Culture 7 Heritage; Education; Fish & Wildlife On Reservation; Fish & Wildlife Off Reservation; Health & Welfare; Land Us; Range & Ag; and the Timber Committee. Also there will be an update from the local COVID-19 team and 509J. There will be a Water Board Update and Draft Resolutions.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System continues to be under a boil water notice.

The Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start programs are doing their annual Community Assessment. They seek to gather information about our community, about families, children and what local resources are known to those who live here as well as what local resources are being utilized. They need more participation in their survey which can be done ONLINE

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

Warm Springs Nation Little League is still accepting applications for players and coaches for T-Ball and Rookies. Minor baseball practices at 4 at the Lil’ Buck field. Major baseball has practice at the Papoose field. Junior baseball practices at 6. Minor softball practices at 4:30 and the Major/Junior softball team practices at 6. Practice times and locations are subject to change. To learn more you can check the league WEBSITE or call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

A Memorial will be held for Frank Fuiava, Kendrick & Agnes Arthur, and Kalista Howtopat. There will be a Prayer Service on Friday April 23rd at 2pm at the Community Center Pavillion and Services at the Agency Cemetery on Saturday April 24th at 9am.

