KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 11, 2011

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Monday for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible or family members of those folks. You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2131 or they will be taking walk-ins. This is a Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Event on Monday from 10am – 3pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church.

We thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

The Water Control Board and Branch of Natural Resources are in the process of drafting a new Clean Water Act – Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the continued operation of the Warm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant. They have a Certification DRAFT ready for public comment and have posted a PUBLIC NOTICE for this water quality certification. You can contact Mike McKay, Warm Springs Hydrologist at 541-553-2020 for more information. The deadline is this coming Thursday.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Saturday and Sunday April 17rd and 18th from noon until 4pm.

This month is sexual assault awareness month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services reminds us that sexual harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including online. As we increasingly connect online – we must learn about how to practice digital consent – intervene when we see harmful content or behaviors – and ensure that online spaces are respectful and safe. If you are anyone you know is experiencing sexual harassment online or at any time – call Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293 to schedule an appointment.

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for 2021 Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. We have the downloadable forms on KWSO’s WEBSITE

There is a special district election on May 18th. To participate in this vote by mail election you must be registered in Oregon by April 27th. (Additional Information about Voting) For Warm Springs Voters – on the ballot are candidates for 3 positions on the Jefferson County 509—J school board and a position on the Jefferson County Education Service District. Raylene Thomas and Jim Rahi have filed to run for the Education Service District position. For 509-J School Board position #1 – incumbent Laurie Danzuka is running unopposed. For position #2 – incumbent Jamie Hurd and Lorien Stacona are on the ballot. For position #3, Jaylyn Suppah and Jacob Struck are running.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

A Memorial will be held for Frank Fuiava, Kendrick & Agnes Arthur, and Kalista Howtopat. There will be a Prayer Service on Friday April 23rd at 2pm at the Community Center Pavillion and Services at the Agency Cemetery on Saturday April 24th at 9am.

