KWSO News for Mon., Apr. 12, 2021

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event today from 10am – 3pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. This is a Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Event which is the one dose COVID-19 Vaccine. Walk ins are being accepted and encouraged. This is for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs, their families and anyone who is I.H.S. eligible and their families. You do need to be 18 or over.

Jefferson County Public Health reported 10 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Countywide they reported 27 positive cases. They said “We start to see an uptick in the positivity rates and new cases after a steady decrease during March.”

There is a FREE COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for the Moderna Vaccine, tomorrow from 9-4 at Culver City Hall. This includes frontline workers and families , all individuals (18+) with underlying health conditions, farm workers, pregnant women (18+), plus all 1a (healthcare providers, first responders, etc) and 1b (educators and seniors age 65+). You can register ONLINE

Later this month there will be a vaccination clinic at the First Baptist Church in Madras for Bright Wood, Keith Manufacturing, and Essential Workers also for *Migrant and seasonal farm workers *Seafood and agricultural workers *Food processing workers *Individuals living in a multigenerational households *Caregivers* Includes frontline workers and families. That will be on Saturday April 24th. Register ONLINE

If you need assistance registering for one of these Jefferson County vaccine clinics – call 541-475-4456.

Deschutes County and St. Charles is taking ONLINE registrations for COVID-19 vaccination at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center mass vaccination clinic. If you need help with this online registration call 541-699-5109.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities for this year. Grant funding is sponsored by The Oregon Cultural Trust which provides funding to Oregon County groups and Tribes to support the arts and heritage. The Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Plan seeks to: Promote Tribal Member and Residents’ understanding of and involvement in cultural activities, traditions, arts, language, dance, history, music, etc. Pass on Tribal knowledge and practices to our youth and help them feel connected to their culture. Preserve, Practice, and Teach Tribal Languages and – Support the work of our artists and traditional teachers, including their ability to earn a living from their work. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application Packet HERE. Hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, Here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

After a five-year absence, Washington State Patrol troopers are again doing traffic patrols on the Yakama Nation reservation. According to the Yakima Herald Troopers returned to the state highways that cross the Yakama Nation Reservation, ending a five-year hiatus as issues surrounding the return of law-enforcement authority to tribal police were worked out. In 2016, the Yakama Nation was given back much of its criminal and civil jurisdiction over tribal citizens within the 1.3 million-acre reservation. It reversed the state’s assumption of criminal enforcement over the Yakama, part of a national effort in the 1950s to terminate federal regulation of Native American tribes. While the Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and police officers in Toppenish, Wapato and Union Gap were granted Special Law Enforcement Commissions that would allow them to detain tribal citizens in the course of their duties, the State Patrol cut its routine patrols over concerns about liability and jurisdictional issues.

The Klamath Falls Herald and News reported last week that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew a number of Trump-era memoranda regarding the Klamath Project. She cited a lack of tribal consultation and noted the need for a long term solution that must be found for all users. Read the full story HERE

Prep sports competitions get underway this week. Today Madras Baseball hosts Corbett while softball is on the road at Corbett. Tomorrow – – baseball hosts Estacada. Then on Wednesday – the Corbett Cardinal come to play Softball while White Buffalo baseball make the trip to Corbett. Also Wednesday – the Track team hosts Molalla

Warm Springs Nation Little League continues to accept applications for coaches for T-ball, Rookies, and for Minor and Major Softball. Each team must have 2-3 coaches per team. T-Ball – Is still accepting applications players. The Rookie teams will be determined today. They have reached the 15 player limit for two rookie teams. Additional players will be placed on a waiting list.