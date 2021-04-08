KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/8/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Wednesday (04/07/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 2 positive cases were reported by an Outside Facility.

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 11 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2178 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1641 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

All 3 approved COVID-19 Vaccines are available in Warm Springs:

Moderna – 2 doses – ages 18+

Pfizer – 2 doses – ages 16+

Johnson & Johnson – 1 dose – ages 18+

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

To be eligible for the vaccine in Warm Springs you must either live or work here or be Indian Health Service eligible.

TESTING

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center encourages individuals to come in for a COVID-19 test. Testing continues to give us a good idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9897 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

725 Positive tests from Warm Springs testing

86 Positive tests have been reported from outside facilities

811 Total cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the pandemic began

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION