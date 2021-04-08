KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 8, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness center they are offering the Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) vaccine. All 3 approved COVID-19 Vaccines are available in Warm Springs. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131. To be eligible for the vaccine in Warm Springs you must either live or work here or be Indian Health Service eligible.

There is a special district election on May 18th. To participate in this vote by mail election you must be registered in Oregon by April 27th. (Additional Information about Voting) For Warm Springs Voters – on the ballot are candidates for 3 positions on the Jefferson County 509—J school board and a position on the Jefferson County Education Service District. Raylene Thomas and Jim Rahi have filed to run for the Education Service District position. For 509-J School Board position #1 – incumbent Laurie Danzuka is running unopposed. For position #2 – incumbent Jamie Hurd and Lorien Stacona are on the ballot. Jaylyn Suppah and Jacob Struck are running for position #3 on the Jefferson County 509-J School board. The Madras – Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 509-J School District Candidate Forum this evening at 6pm at the Performing Arts Center in Madras. You can view the forum on the Madras – Jefferson County Chamber Facebook Page

“Sacred Reflections: The Art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor” will open today at The Museum At Warm Springs. The exhibition will be on view through Saturday, May 29th. The exhibition includes more than 40 paintings, painted cowboy hats, painted buckskin jackets, a painted horse collection, and a beaded cradle board. Contemporary Indigenous artist Ellen Taylor—a member of Cayuse-Umatilla-Walla Walla Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton—has been painting since she was in grade school. Taylor has said that her art “comes from visions, feelings, life experiences, death, turmoil, new birth, illness, relationships and the history of life.” The Museum’s Gift Shop has an exclusive one-of-a-kind Ellen Taylor exhibition t-shirt. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday thru Satruday 9am – 5pm. Safety Protocols During the Covid-19 Pandemic are in place including the wearing of face masks and temperature checks at the entrance. You can view some of the exhibit artwork HERE

The Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start programs are doing their annual Community Assessment. They seek to gather information about our community, about families, children and what local resources are known to those who live here as well as what local resources are being utilized. They need more participation in their survey which can be done ONLINE

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for 2021 Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. Here are the downloadable forms 2021 JOM SPRING flyer, 2020-2021 JOM Enrollment & Survey Form, & 2020-2021 JOM Request funds form

Today, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is visiting Bears Ears National Monument in Utah to hear testimony from tribal leaders on the monument’s future. Bears Ears sits upon sacred and pristine land whose boundaries were reduced by the Trump Administration, allowing fossil fuel extraction, specifically uranium mining. The area is home to wildlife, 1,000-year-old cliff dwellings, rock paintings of bighorn sheep and is sacred land to Tribal People in the region.